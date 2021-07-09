Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.08. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

DUK opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

