Analysts Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 184.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

