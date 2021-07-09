Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $740.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $740.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $733.11 million to $747.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $615.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

FTNT stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.70. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $254.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

