Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $217.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $211.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $906.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $919.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $876.47 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $885.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 265,384 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

