Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million

Brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report sales of $306.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.00 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,499,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,403. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $209.30 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.84.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

