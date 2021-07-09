Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will announce sales of $48.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.64 million to $48.84 million. Model N posted sales of $41.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $189.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $189.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $213.28 million, with estimates ranging from $210.93 million to $216.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,408. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Model N by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Model N by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

