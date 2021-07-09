Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.22. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.