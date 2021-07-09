Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.22. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

