Analysts Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.43. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 314,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Enbridge by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 162,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

