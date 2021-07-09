Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post sales of $255.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.10 million and the highest is $264.38 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $901.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

