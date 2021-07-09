Analysts Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.62. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.66. 4,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,576. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $180.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

