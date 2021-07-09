Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $24.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $97.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $100.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.95 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,711,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock worth $203,833,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 132.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 142,463 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -8.82. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.