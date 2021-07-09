Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $24.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $97.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $100.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $138.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.95 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,711,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock worth $203,833,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 132.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 142,463 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -8.82. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.