Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post $162.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.50 million and the highest is $163.11 million. Paylocity posted sales of $130.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $630.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.56 million to $631.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $773.79 million, with estimates ranging from $763.30 million to $787.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $193.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 171.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

