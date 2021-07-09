Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

