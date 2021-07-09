Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.99. 2,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

