Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Welltower (WELL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Welltower (NYSE: WELL) recently:

7/1/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

6/23/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

6/22/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Welltower is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

6/3/2021 – Welltower had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,584. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

