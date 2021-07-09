Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ABB (ABB)

ABB (NYSE: ABB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

7/6/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.28.

7/2/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – ABB had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/29/2021 – ABB had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/27/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ABB by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ABB by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

