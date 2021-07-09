Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BHP Group (BBL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (NYSE: BBL):

6/28/2021 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

6/22/2021 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/22/2021 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/17/2021 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BBL traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 128,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $162,007,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,059,000 after acquiring an additional 820,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

