Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NuVista Energy (NVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA):

6/30/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – NuVista Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$4.25.

6/10/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – NuVista Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – NuVista Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$3.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$885.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.46. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$4.33.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. On average, analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

