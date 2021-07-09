Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Kroger (KR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Kroger (NYSE: KR):

7/1/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Kroger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. 30,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,142. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,132. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Kroger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

