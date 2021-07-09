Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Kroger (KR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Kroger (NYSE: KR):
- 7/1/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Northcoast Research from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – The Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – The Kroger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.
Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. 30,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,142. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,132. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Kroger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
