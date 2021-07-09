Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AGF Management (AGF.B)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AGF Management (TSE: AGF.B) in the last few weeks:

7/5/2021 – AGF Management had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

6/30/2021 – AGF Management had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – AGF Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.71. AGF Management Limited has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$544.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

