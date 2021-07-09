Analyzing Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) & NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Atreca shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atreca and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -41.73% -37.67% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -103.64% -81.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atreca and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atreca presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 215.73%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 428.05%. Given NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Atreca.

Risk & Volatility

Atreca has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atreca and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$86.33 million ($2.70) -3.22 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($0.76) -3.99

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals beats Atreca on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology. Atreca, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

