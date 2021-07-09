Analyzing Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) & Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 96.76% 11.47% 5.28% Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.49 $176.11 million $2.04 9.58 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.28%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

