Analyzing Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harbour Energy and Inpex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inpex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inpex has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Inpex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Inpex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Inpex -14.46% 2.53% 1.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbour Energy and Inpex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.81 $164.30 million N/A N/A Inpex $7.27 billion 1.49 -$1.05 billion N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inpex.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 2,974 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 6,012 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

