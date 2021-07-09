Analyzing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Subaru and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 107.20%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Subaru.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subaru and Lightning eMotors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $26.70 billion 0.56 $721.79 million $0.47 20.52 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 2.73% 4.53% 2.36% Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Subaru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Subaru beats Lightning eMotors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions. It also manages motor sports activities; sells motor sports parts and merchandise; and provides technical development, licensing, support, and maintenance services of automobile accessories, parts, and materials. In addition, the company offers shipping, land freight, warehousing, and insurance for automobiles and components; leases and rents automobiles, as well as finances and sells auto insurance; is involved in the design, examination, and compilation of technical material for automobiles, aircraft, general-purpose engines, and environmental tools; and develops technical service documents. Further, it processes and assembles aircraft parts; and engages in the contract design, drafting, translation, calculation, analytical testing, and software development for aircraft. Additionally, Subaru Corporation deals/rents real estate; administers/operates rental halls, conference rooms, parking grounds, and travel agencies; develops, maintains, and operates information systems and related consulting services; sells and leases information equipment; sells office supplies and daily commodities; and offers personal import services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

