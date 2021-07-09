Analyzing Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Veeco Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Veeco Instruments 0 0 5 0 3.00

Veeco Instruments has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Veeco Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.35 -$191.04 million N/A N/A Veeco Instruments $454.16 million 2.49 -$8.39 million $0.62 36.29

Veeco Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Veeco Instruments -1.10% 7.88% 3.54%

Risk and Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, thin film magnetic heads, and other semiconductor devices. The company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, hard disk drive, and photonics manufacturers; and research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.