Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Reaches $2.10 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $178.71 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00006311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,905,381 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

