Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDHF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ANDHF stock remained flat at $$30.00 during trading hours on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

