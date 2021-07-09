Andra AP fonden Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.10% of Bunge worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 126,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,564,000 after buying an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bunge by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 128,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of BG stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

