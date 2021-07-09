Andra AP fonden Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

