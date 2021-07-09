Andra AP fonden Sells 4,700 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

