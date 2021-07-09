Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Shares Up 2.9%

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.09. 160,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 197,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

