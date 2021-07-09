AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 375,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.06% of AngioDynamics worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after buying an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

