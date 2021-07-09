Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $20.10. 404,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.