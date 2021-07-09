Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of APF stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 139 ($1.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,837. The firm has a market cap of £296.74 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.42.

In other news, insider Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Insiders have sold 608,000 shares of company stock worth $85,120,000 over the last ninety days.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

