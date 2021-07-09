Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 365.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255,657 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.