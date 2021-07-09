Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) was up 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.39 and last traded at $124.31. Approximately 7,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 709,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $5,395,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

