Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANTM. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.

Shares of ANTM opened at $384.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.32.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

