Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANTM. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.
Shares of ANTM opened at $384.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.32.
In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
