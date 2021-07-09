Antiample (XAMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $957,402.86

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Antiample has a total market cap of $957,402.86 and $200.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Antiample Coin Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

