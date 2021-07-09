AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 9% against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $441,192.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,481,629 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

