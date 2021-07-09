Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

OTCMKTS ANFGF traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

