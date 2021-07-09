Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.
OTCMKTS ANFGF traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
