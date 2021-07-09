APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19.

About APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.