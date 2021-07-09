Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Federico Grossi Sells 250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $16,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $21,410.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,477. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $18,590,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

