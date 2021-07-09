APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 11,500 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

