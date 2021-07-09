APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 89,400 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $39,387,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

