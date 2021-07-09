APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.36% of Ennis worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 560.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EBF opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

