APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,756 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE MGM opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

