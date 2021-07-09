APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $212.77 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

