APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,034 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $21.97 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,786,614. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

