APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 128.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $65.68 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AAWW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

