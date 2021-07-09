APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.72 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $352,236,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.19.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $291.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

